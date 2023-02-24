Machilipatnam: Protect children's rights, police told

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairperson Aruna Sarika ordered the police to protect children's rights by understanding the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A training programme for the Special Juvenile Police Unit was conducted under the auspices of Krishna DLSA at district police office here on Thursday. addressing the trainees, district judge Aruna Sarika, the chief guest, informed that about 25 per cent of our country's population are children and added that in order to protect the future of the country, it is necessary to nurture boys and girls with high ambitions from their childhood. She reminded that children of today are tomorrow's citizens and the children of today are the future of the country. The Centre and State governments formulated some laws such as POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act to protect child rights as well as their education, she informed.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson K Suvartha, district Court Public Prosecutor VV Varadaraju, DLSA Secretary KV Ramakrishnaiah, district Additional SP NV Ramanjaneyulu, Deputy SP Masoom Basha, Machilipatnam Bar Association president PSRK Prasad and others participated.