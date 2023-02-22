Machilipatnam: Reverify aqua zone lands, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha directed the officials concerned to reverify the lands that are under aqua zone. He held a review meeting with the officials of fisheries, agriculture, irrigation and forest departments over the aqua zone declaration, at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered the officials to reverify eligible lands as per the government guidelines. He asked the officials to find lands in 13 aqua zone mandals. Explaining that the aqua zone areas will be facilitated with all necessary amenities such as roads, electricity, drainage system and others, he asked the officials to make efforts to make the district ahead in aquaculture.

Meanwhile, Collector Basha participated in International Mother Language Day celebrations at the Collectorate. Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh and others were present.