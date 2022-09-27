Machilipatnam: Rs 5.67 crore disbursed under Cheyutha scheme

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh disclosed that the State government is increasing 'Pension Kanuka' to Rs 2,750 from January next year. He stated that the old age beneficiaries' pension is being hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750, and it will be further increased to Rs 3,000 from January 2024.

The Minister distributed Cheyutha financial assistance of Rs 5.67 crore to 3,023 women at a private function hall near Guduru of Krishna district on Tuesday. He said that the government is implementing several welfare schemes like Cheyutha, Ammavodi, zero interest schemes to uplift the women across the State. "So far every beneficiary woman got Rs 56,250 in three tranches and they will be given another Rs 18,750 in the next year," he informed.

Minister Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to give Rs 75,000 to every SC, ST, BC woman in the age group of 45 to 60 years in four years. As part of his promise, the CM has been implementing these women empowerment schemes by crediting the amount into their accounts. He reiterated that the YSRCP government has been giving all the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries beyond caste, creed and parties.