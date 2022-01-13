Machilipatnam: SP Siddharth Kaushal pats constable for solving murder mystery

Machilipatnam: Krishna district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal on Wednesday presented the weekly best performance award to constable K Govind, attached to Mudinepalli police station. The constable received the award for successfully unraveling the mystery of a murder case. The SP presented the award in Machilipatnam and congratulated the constable.

A person was murdered and the body was found in a drain between Annavaram and Kakravada villages of Mudinepalli police station limits. Without any clues, the constable with the help of local people tracked the case and helped the police to arrest the culprits.

The SP said the constable collected reliable information that the murder took place due to the personal reasons.

The SP enquired the background and family details of the constable. He said the meritorious cops will be awarded for their best performance.