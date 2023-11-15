Machilipatnam: Training of trainers’ programme on child protection begins

Machilipatnam: Child Centred Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR) Centre, National Institute of Disaster Management (South Campus), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India has been organising a “Training of Trainers Programme on Child Protection & Child Rights in Disasters and Emergencies” from November 14 to 17.



The training programme is being organised under the patronage of Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, NIDM and Guidance of Prof Santosh Kumar, Project Director, CCDRR, NIDM at South Campus Kondapavulur near Vijayawada.

Speaking at the programme on Tuesday, AP Innovation Society (APIS) CEO Anil Kumar said that the aim of the training programme is to enhance capacity of different stakeholders in area of child protection and child rights in disasters and emergencies with essential aspects of sustainable development and disaster risk reduction (DRR), and also aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He further said that Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Prime Minister’s 10 Point Agenda (No-8) on DRR will also help to effectively protect child rights in disasters and emergencies. It is imperative to integrate child-centric approaches into disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

As many as 54 officials of Women and Children, Police, NDRF, Education and Revenue department from five states are attending the training programme.

Col PS Reddy, Joint Director, NIDM, Dr Kumar Raka, Sr Programme Officer, Dr Balu I, Ranjan Kumar and Nazia, faculties of NIDM were present during the inauguration of the training programme.