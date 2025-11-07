Madanapalle’s dream dist set to take shape

Tirupati: The long-cherished dream of the people from the western mandals of the erstwhile Chittoor district is finally close to becoming reality, with strong indications that the government is preparing to announce the formation of Madanapalle district.

Reliable sources indicate that the Cabinet Sub-Committee on district reorganisation and the revenue department have both favoured the proposal, which is expected to include four Assembly constituencies. The development has sparked joy across the region, with residents eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

The people, particularly members of the Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS), are confident that their aspirations will finally be fulfilled — something that remained elusive during the previous government’s tenure.

Preparations are reportedly underway for grand celebrations once the announcement is made. MJSS convenor P T M Siva Prasad told The Hans India that they are even planning a massive public meeting titled ‘Thank You CM Sir’ to express gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the earlier district reorganisation under the YSRCP government, the aspirations of the Madanapalle region were overlooked, as Annamayya district was formed with Rayachoti as its headquarters.

The move led to deep resentment among locals, who felt their region had been unfairly neglected. At one point, MJSS leaders even demanded that the area be merged with Karnataka, citing administrative and developmental injustice.

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, TDP chief and now Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with minister Nara Lokesh, promised to create Madanapalle district once their party assumed power. Although MJSS had recently voiced concerns over delays, news that the government and revenue authorities are finalising the proposal has reignited public optimism.

According to the draft plan, the new district is likely to comprise Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Punganur and Piler constituencies, currently part of Annamayya district.

Six mandals from Palamaner constituency, Sadum Somala, Chowdepalle, Punganur, Rompicherla and Pulicherla, will be added to the new district, along with 11 mandals from the existing Madanapalle area.

Additionally, four mandals from Rayachoti division, Piler, Gurramkonda, Kalakada, and Kambhamvaripalle, are expected to be merged, bringing the total to 28 mandals. The revenue department is also reportedly favouring Piler, rather than Punganur, as the new revenue division headquarters.

Other proposals affecting the erstwhile Chittoor district are also under review. Five mandals from the Gudur division, Gudur, Chillakuru, Kota, Vakadu, and Chittamur – currently part of Tirupati district, are proposed to be restored to Nellore district.

Three mandals — Nindra Vijayapuram, and Nagari — from the Nagari division may be merged with Tirupati district, while Karvetinagaram and Palasamudram are expected to stay with Chittoor.

Bangarupalem mandal from Palamaner division could be shifted to Chittoor division, while Vadamalapeta and Puttur mandals from Tirupati may be attached to Nagari division.