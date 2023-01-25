Madduru girl to take part in National Children's Science Congress

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Mukta Navya Sri, a student of Madduru Zilla Parishad High School in Kovvuru mandal of East Godavari district has been selected to the National Children's Science Congress. She achieved this feat by creating a project on the topic of Green AC.

Navya Sri said that she tried to show an air conditioner developed in a pollution-free and environment-friendly manner in her project. She will participate in the national level competition to be held in Ahmedabad from January 27.

On this occasion, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha congratulated Navya Sri and school teaching staff. She said that the talent displayed by Navya Sri from a rural school is inspiring.

DEO Abraham informed that out of the seven projects sent from the district to State level in December, only this single project was selected for the national level.