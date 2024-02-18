Live
Madhusudan Reddy flays govt. for ignoring Rayalaseema development
Madhusudana Reddy strongly criticized the ruling government for their lack of focus on the development of Rayalaseema and accused them of only caring about their own agendas and not the welfare of the people. He questioned the government on their efforts in bringing investments and creating job opportunities for the youth in the region.
He also condemned the alleged corruption and illegal activities carried out by the government in the name of development. He urged the people of Rayalaseema to rise against such injustice and hold the government accountable for their actions.
Madhusudana Reddy reaffirmed Janasena Party's commitment to serving the people and working towards the overall development of Rayalaseema. He promised to fight for the rights of the people and ensure that their voices are heard in the government.