Madireddy Pratap appointed as a new APSRTC MD

Madireddy Pratap of the 1991 IPS batch was appointed as Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation MD. The state government has given Rajit Bhargav additional responsibilities as APIIC MD. The government has issued orders to this extent. Krishna Babu, who has been in charge of RTC as MD, has been released.

This has come after the governor has given nod to the APSRTC merger in the government.