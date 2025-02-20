Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams commence at Srisailam shrine

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams commenced with great grandeur at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Wednesday. The festivities began following Agama Shastra tradition within the temple premises.

Temple’s Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, along with his wife, temple authorities, priests and Vedic scholars participated in the inaugural puja ceremony.

As part of the Brahmotsavam rituals, the EO, Sthanacharyas, priests, Vedic pundits and other authorities made a ceremonial entry into the Yagasala. Following their entry, Vedic scholars conducted Veda Swasti after performing Chaturveda Parayanam.

Subsequently, Shiva Sankalpam, Punyahavachanam, Chandeeshwara Puja, Kankadharana, Rutvik Varanam, Akhanda Deepa Sthapana, Rudrakalasha Sthapana, Ankurarpana, and Dwajarohanam were performed. On the inaugural day, thousands of devotees thronged the temple to witness and take part in the sacred celebrations.

In anticipation of the heavy influx of devotees, police department has made elaborate security arrangements. Nandyal district in-charge SP Vikrant Patil visited the temple and inspected security measures. He instructed police personnel to remain vigilant round-the-clock and closely monitor any potential anti-social activities to ensure the safety of devotees.