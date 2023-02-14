Maha Sivaratri arrangements on at Sri Mukhalingam

Srikakulam: Arrangements are on at famous Siva temple, Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru mandal in the district for Maha Sivaratri celebrations. The temple is known for Kaasi of south India where Maha Sivaatri is being conducted for three days every year. This year, the festival would be celebrated here from February 18 to 20.

Endowments, revenue, temple officials and local panchayat elders are making arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees during Maha Sivaratri. Three different queue lines are being arranged in and around the temple for free darshan, special ticket holders' darshan and for VIPs. Separate prasadam counters are being arranged to avoid rush.

Bathing ghats were established in the Vamsadhara river for smooth bath of devotees before having a darshan of Lord Siva. Medical camps are also being arranged on the temple premises to provide first aid to devotees if required in an emergency situation. CC cameras will also be installed in and around the temple to avoid any untoward incidents and to monitor devotee rush constantly. "We are seeking assistance of all related departments for the success of the festival," said temple EO P Prabhakara Rao.