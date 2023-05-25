Mahanadu: TDP writes to DGP over security arrangements

Rajamahendravaram: TDP State president K Atchannaidu informed that he wrote a letter to the Director General of Police, asking him to make robust security arrangements on the occasion of Mahanadu in Rajahmundry. He requested the DGP to take appropriate measures to prevent safety-related and traffic-related problems.

On Wednesday, the TDP leader inspected the arrangements being made at Mahanadu venues. Later, he said that TDP leaders are contacting depot managers for RTC buses from 175 constituencies across the State to move to Mahanadu. But the depot managers have not responded so far. He said that a letter has been written to the RTC MD in this regard, requesting the latter to give orders to the depot managers to allocate buses immediately. ‘We are waiting for the RTC MD’s response,’ he added.

Atchannaidu said that buses were not provided for the meeting held in Prakasam district in the past. He alleged that the government has been causing trouble with prohibition orders at every step. Fed up with this attitude, the party fans and activists flocked to the meeting using

every available vehicle. He called upon the party leaders and activists to give the same answer as they did during the meeting in Prakasam district if the government acts like before. ‘By using bullock carts, tractors, two-wheelers and whatever transport mode is available, they should come to Mahanadu.’ Those who want to donate voluntarily to the Telugu Desam Party can do so at Mahanadu, he said.

Meanwhile, TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the arrangements with the representatives and leaders of Mahanadu management committees through a zoom conference on Wednesday for six hours. All work should be completed by Thursday evening, he told them.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Pattabhiram, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, N Ramakrishna Reddy, Adireddy Vasu, Kudupudi Satthibabu, Sishta Lohit and others participated.