Mahanandi Brahmotsavams commence on grand scale

Kurnool: Mahanandi Brahmotsavams started on a grand note at Mahanandi temple here on Sunday. The Brahmotsavams would be celebrated for a period of six days and would conclude on March 4. Mahanandi Temple Executive Officer (EO) Chandrasekhar Reddy told media persons that on the starting day of the six days festival, Ganapathi puja, Trishula Chandeeshwararchana and Deeksha Kankanadharana have been organised.

He also said that Dwajarohana and Mayura Vahana seva were also be performed. On February 28, Sesha Vahana in the morning and Puli Vahana seva in the evening would be conducted. The EO said on March 1, Simha Vahana seva in the morning and Vrushaba Vahana seva in the evening would be held. Immediately after Vrishabha Vahana seva, Maha Rudrabhisekam would be performed in Gharbalayam from 10 pm onwards. On March 2 early hours Kameshwari and Mahanandeeshwara Kalyana would be organised followed by Aswa Vahana seva and Pushpa Pallaki seva. On March 3, Maha Rathotsavam would be organised from 3 am onwards and Pushpa Pallaki seva be held in the evening. On the six-day of Brahmotsavams, Teppotsavam would be organised in Rudra Gundam Koneru from 4 pm, stated the Executive Officer. He said all arrangements were made for providing hassle-free darshan for devotees in the temple.