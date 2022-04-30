Maharashtra govt offers 10 acres land to TTD to construct temple in Mumbai

Tirumala: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Saturday handed over the documents of the land donated by the Maharashtra government to TTD towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Navi Mumbai.

The Minister handed over the documents to TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy in the presence of the Trust Board members and TTD Officials at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala during the Board Meeting.

Sanjiv Sarin, the Vice-President of Raymond limited has assured on behalf of the Chairman and MD of Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, that they will bear the entire cost towards the construction of the temple.

TTD Chairman has felicitated Aditya Thackeray and Sanjiv Sarin and thanked the Maharashtra Government for their kind gesture in allotting 10 acres of land at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The TTD Board Chief also thanked the largesse of the Raymond Chief Singhania for coming forward to bear the entire cost towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple.