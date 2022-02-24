Mahasoura, Maharudra Yagams: Jumbo attraction draws devotees

Ongole: Elephant and other animals brought for the ongoing Mahasoura and Maharudra yagams at Sivalayam at Saibaba temple in Santhapet of Ongole became a centre of attraction to the devotees. The participants in the yagams were received blessings from yagna-animals also. Installations like Sun God on a seven-horse chariot, rudraksha decoration etc, mesmerise the devotees participating in the mahayagams and other related programmes.

Noted pandit and priest in Ongole, Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy Sastry started the auspicious yagams as per Vedic rituals on Saturday, in which Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his wife Sachidevi, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others participated.

Sastry announced that with the blessings of Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati SriSriSri Sankara Vijayendra Maha Saraswati Swamy, they are performing Mahasoura Maharudra yagams for 11 days, up to March 2.

He said an elephant, a white horse, a black cow and a bull are also participating in the procedure of the yagna as per Vedic customs. He informed that they brought the elephant from Guruvayur temple and advised the devotees to seek the blessings of the gods by participating in the yagnas. Sastry announced that as part of the Mahasoura and Maharudra yagams, they are organising cultural programmes like classic dance performances by children on the temple premises.