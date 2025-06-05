Mahila Commission flays Jagan’s Tenali visit

Guntur: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja said leaders of political parties should respect the opinion of the people and not support rowdy sheeters.

She along with the former chairperson of AP Mahila Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari on Wednesday went to constable Chiranjeevi’s residence at Itanagar in Tenali and consoled his wife Kalyani. As soon as they arrived to console her, Kalyani broke into tears. Constable Chiranjeevi was attacked by rowdy sheeters in Tenali recently.

Based on the complaint, police booked cases against rowdy sheeters. Subsequently, the police officers brutally assaulted the rowdy sheeters in broad daylight on the road, which went viral on social media.

Kalyani explained the incident to Dr Rayapati Sailaja and Nannapaneni Rajakumari. Dr Rayapati Sailaja said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to Tenali without full information about the incident. She said it is shameful and added that it will send wrong signals.

She said Kalyani is seeking protection for her family. She said Mahila Commission took her statement suo motu. She said Jagan is supporting the rowdy sheeters. She made it clear that women’s protection is important to AP Mahila Commission and said since the coalition government came to power, 105 cases were booked against ganja peddlers in Tenali.

She said AP Mahila Commission extended support to Kalyani and said that if untoward incidents take place, AP Mahila Commission will take action against the political leaders.