Mahindra calls Naidu an ‘unstoppable force of nature’

Vijayawada: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him “an unstoppable force of nature,” after sharing a clip of Naidu’s address at the Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Posting on X, Mahindra highlighted the Chief Minister’s remarks on transparent governance mechanisms, including the proposal for an escrow-based incentive payout system for industries. “What I’ve admired about him for decades is not just his obsession with development but his desire to always be innovative in his policies,” Mahindra wrote.

The video shared by the industrialist featured Naidu outlining reforms aimed at improving investor confidence, accelerating approvals, and institutionalising accountability within the State’s industrial policy architecture.

Responding on X, Naidu thanked Mahindra for his endorsement, framing India’s current economic trajectory as a watershed moment.

“Anand ji, thank you for your gracious words. I firmly believe India is entering a phase of transformative growth, and as policymakers our responsibility is to continually innovate and create new pathways to unlock the vast entrepreneurial energy of our people. I am merely doing my part in this national endeavour,” Naidu wrote.

The Chief Minister added that Mahindra’s support over the decades has been “invaluable,” and extended an invitation to visit Andhra Pradesh soon.

“Your support and partnership over the past several decades have been invaluable. I look forward to welcoming you to Andhra Pradesh soon!” he said, tagging the Mahindra Group chairman.

The exchange comes amid Andhra Pradesh’s renewed push to attract Rs 13 lakh crore investments, particularly in various sectors. Naidu’s recent policy announcements, including sovereign assurance, escrow accounts for clearing incentives, fast-track clearances, digital monitoring tools, and performance-linked incentive management, are aimed at repositioning the State as a competitive investment destination.