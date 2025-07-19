Mahindra XUV: 3XO REVX vehicle launched

Anantapur; MGBMobiles CEO Aditya Machani, GM - Sales Vamsi Krishna, GM - Service Ramakrishna, SM C. Mastan Wali Khan and office staff participated in this event in Anantapur.

Speaking about this XUV 3XO REVX vehicle, M.G.B. Mobiles CEO Aditya Machani said, “This Mahindra will be a trendsetter in the segment with a distinctive interior, dual tone body color, body color matching front grille, R18 steel wheels with black wheel covers, panoramic sunroof and 16” black alloy wheels.

The ex-showroom price starts from Rs. 8.94 lakh. REVX is available in 4 variants with 5 colors options.