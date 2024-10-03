Live
Maintain personal hygiene, keep surroundings clean: Minister Bharath
Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said everyone, besides maintaining personal hygiene, have to keep their surroundings neat and clean.
Kurnool : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath said everyone, besides maintaining personal hygiene, have to keep their surroundings neat and clean. On Wednesday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at a cost of Rs 9.88 crore at Gargeyapuram dumping yard.
Minister Bharath said Swacchatha Hi Seva programme was successfully completed on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, which commenced on September 17. He said that the Material Recovery Facility is proposed to construct in an extent of 5 acres and would be completed within a span of six months.
District Collector P Ranjit Basha informed that for the last 15 days, Panchayat Raj, RWS departments and voluntary organisations have conducted about 5,000 different events as part of Swachhata Hi Seva.
Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy and other officials participated.