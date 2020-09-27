Major makeover soon for Kondaveedu Fort: Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as soon as took charge as Chief Minister prepared plans in a big way for the development of Kondaveedu and his plans would be executed for the development of fort after coronavirus positive cases will come down. She said she had directed the officials to submit proposals to widen the existing road between Ameenabad and Kondaveedu Fort for the convenience of the tourists visiting the fort.



She addressed a meeting held at AP Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee office at Ramannapet in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion,she said the aim of the government is to carry forward Kondaveedu culture and literary heritage to the future generations. She recalled her association with historical Kondaveedu Fort.

Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajani said that she will try to develop Kondaveedu Fort. District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that they will build arch at Kondaveedu Fort entrance and try to collect ticket fee from the visitors.

Earlier,they released a book on Essays on Kondaveedu History. Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V LakshmanaReddy, Kondaveedu Development Committee convener K Siva Reddy, district forest officer M Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.