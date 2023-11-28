Make ‘Adudam Andhra’ event a success: Collector Vijaya Ramaraju

Kadapa: To promote sports from village to State-level, the government is organising ‘Adudam Andhra’ competitions for 46 days and all the departments concerned should strive to make the event a big success, district Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju instructed the officials.

Briefing the media here at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector detailed that sports competitions will be held in cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho and badminton to encourage sports from village to State-level. He informed that sports competitions will be held from village, ward secretariat, mandal and district-level and the winners will be presented with cash awards and prizes. Those, who excel in these competitions, would be sent to national level competitions, he added.

Informing that State-level sports celebration will be conducted in Visakhapatnam, Collector Vijaya Ramaraju said that interested candidates, who completed 15 years of age, register their names through online only, which commenced from Monday (November 27). He instructed volunteers and secretaries of Sachivalayams to play a key role in encouraging sports persons to take part in these sports competitions.