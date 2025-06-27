Live
- Feeling proud: Parents and teacher of Shubhanshu Shukla celebrate his journey to ISS
- Telangana SSC advanced supplementary exam results released
- Rath Yatra 2025: The Divine Mystery of Lord Jagannath’s Unfinished Idol
- Author Amish Tripathi explains why democracy thrives on dialogue and diverse perspectives
- IIT-BHU bioengineers develop nanoparticles to stop blood clotting
- Microsoft Retires Blue Screen of Death After 40 Years, Introduces Sleek Black Screen in Windows 11 Update
- Three held on charges of raping woman inside law college in South Kolkata
- Newly Married Man Killed in Telangana; Wife and Her Lover Arrested
- Woman Dies After Electric Scooty Explodes While Charging in Kadapa
- Chandrababu addresses at GFST Tourism Conclave, emphasises on caravan tourism
Make CM’s district visit success
Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kottacheruvu on July 5, district Collector TS Chetan has instructed all the officials concerned to coordinate effectively and make the CM’s visit a grand success.
Puttaparthi: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kottacheruvu on July 5, district Collector TS Chetan has instructed all the officials concerned to coordinate effectively and make the CM’s visit a grand success. The official minute-to-minute schedule is yet to be received.
In view of the CM’s proposed district tour, Collector Chetan along with SP V Ratna and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, inspected ZP Boys and Girls High School, Sri Sathya Sai Government Junior College and other educational institutions in Kottacheruvu on Thursday.
During inspection, the Collector reviewed classrooms and the premises of these institutions and gave instructions and suggestions to the officials concerned. Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, DEO Kishtappa, School Education Department JD Subbarao, SSA PO Devaraj, and other officials also participated.