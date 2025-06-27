Make CM’s district visit success

Puttaparthi: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kottacheruvu on July 5, district Collector TS Chetan has instructed all the officials concerned to coordinate effectively and make the CM’s visit a grand success. The official minute-to-minute schedule is yet to be received.

In view of the CM’s proposed district tour, Collector Chetan along with SP V Ratna and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, inspected ZP Boys and Girls High School, Sri Sathya Sai Government Junior College and other educational institutions in Kottacheruvu on Thursday.

During inspection, the Collector reviewed classrooms and the premises of these institutions and gave instructions and suggestions to the officials concerned. Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, DEO Kishtappa, School Education Department JD Subbarao, SSA PO Devaraj, and other officials also participated.