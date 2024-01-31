Live
Just In
Make elaborate arrangements for Dharmika Sadassu: EO
- The three-day conference being organised by the TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad will begin at Tirumala on February 3
- Pontiffs and Swamijis of various mutts and Hindu religious institutions across the country will take part
- To make the event a grand success, a coordination committee consisting of three senior officials has been constituted
Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy directed the officials to make thorough arrangements for the Sanatana Hindu Dharmika conference to be organised under the auspices of TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad at Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala from February 3 to 5.
A review was conducted by the EO with the officials concerned on Tuesday in the meeting hall of TTD Administration Building in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, Dharma Reddy said that pontiffs and Swamijis of various mutts and Hindu religious institutions across the country will participate in the Dharmika conference.
The officials were instructed to make necessary arrangements so that the Swamijis coming to the conference are not put to any inconvenience.
To make the event a grand success, a coordination committee consisting of three senior officials has also been constituted. Similarly, the meeting also decided to appoint a liaison officer for each Swamiji. The liaison officer will coordinate with various committees, such as accommodation, food, transportation, etc., The SVBC will record the suggestions and messages delivered by the Peethadhipathis participating in the conference making a detailed video. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Vedic University VC Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murty, HDPP secretary Somayajulu, programme officer Rajagopal, special officer of Dasa Sahitya Project Ananda Theerthacharyulu and others also participated in this meeting.