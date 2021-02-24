Make foolproof arrangements for municipal elections: Collector Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the officials to make all arrangements for municipal elections in the district. He inspected the strong rooms and vote counting centres in Chirala and Ongole on Tuesday.

The collector ordered the officials to arrange votes counting centre at the St Ann's College of Engineering in Chirala after he inspected the rooms and satisfied with their condition. He also ordered them to set up the reception centre and election material distribution centre also at SACET for Chirala.

The collector ordered officials to shift the ballot boxes after the completion of the election on March 10, to the strong rooms at SACET under police security. He said that they are conducting the election for 33 wards in Chirala and counting will be held on March 14. He said that the officials will arrange six tables in 11 rooms for the counting under the supervision of one election officer in each room.

Later, the collector visited the St Xavier's High School in Ongole and inspected the rooms and premises for the election purpose. He said that there are 179 polling stations for municipal elections in Ongole and asked them to make necessary arrangements for counting at the high school.

After making few suggestions to the municipal officials, the collector ordered the election officials to set up the reception, distribution centres along with the strong rooms.