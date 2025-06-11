Make IYD celebrations a grand success: Lokesh to officials

Visakhapatnam: The International Yoga Day (IYD) celebration to be hosted in Visakhapatnam gains greater significance as the entire world is looking towards Visakhapatnam for the record to be achieved on the day, said HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting held here on Tuesday, he appealed to the officials to make the coveted event a grand success sans any hassles.

Lokesh mentioned that the event would witness about 5 lakh participants, and is going to create history as it would be the largest feat in the world. He called the political parties and officials to be committed and work in a coordinated manner despite their political affiliation. Lokesh mentioned that officials should take the responsibility of safety for the people who arrive at the venue and until they return home.

The IT Minister instructed the officials to ensure that the people participating in the programme do not face any inconvenience. He said 247 compartments along the stretch of 26-km from RK Beach to Bheemili were being arranged and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reach the main venue at the RK Beach Kalimata temple at 6.30 am for the International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled on June 21.

State-level nodal officer MT Krishna Babu briefed that a gazetted officer has been assigned to each compartment in the 247 compartments facilitated for the IYD so that the people do not face any inconvenience. He informed that those who have registered for the programme will be allowed into the designated compartments after scanning a QR code. He said that steps will be taken to allow those coming from far-off places from 2 am and a command control room would be set up to ensure that motorists do not face any traffic-related problems.

Further, Krishna Babu mentioned that arrangements have been made to provide mats and T-shirts to all those attending the programme at the respective compartments. He informed that 3,500 RTC buses and 8,000 private and school buses will be facilitated for people participating from surrounding districts.

Meanwhile, two technical institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government as part of organising the IYD.

In the presence of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and other Ministers, officials from relevant institutions and State-level officials of the AYUSH department exchanged the MoUs.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, Social Welfare and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satya Prasad, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, District Collector MN Harindhira Prasad, State and district-level officials and public representatives participated in the meeting.

Accompanied by Ministers and officials, Lokesh visited a yoga training camp at AU grounds in Visakhapatnam.