Make Navodayam 2.0 a grand success

Make Navodayam 2.0 a grand success
Kadari: At a meeting held on Tuesday at the local Kadiri RDO office regarding the activities of the ‘Navodayam 2.0 -Natu Sarai Eradication Programme’, RDO VVS Sharma urged the Excise Department and the Forest Department to work in coordination and prevent manufacture and sale of illicit arrack.

Sri Sathya Sai District Prohibition and Excise Officer spoke about the harm caused to people on consuming illicit arrack. Staff members of different departments were urged to make Navodayam-2.0 programme a grand success.

