Making city plastic-free through social media influencers

Visakhapatnam: The efforts taken by social media influencers in supporting single-use plastic ban in Visakhapatnam are not just commendable but also serve as a source of inspiration to others, emphasised GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar.

At the ‘plastic-free Vizag’ programme held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Commissioner appreciated the social media influences, Vizag City Pages Insta Community and Millennium Software Solutions for pitching in for the civic body’s campaign rolled out from January 1.

As part of the campaign, social media influencers have been involved to promote the corporation’s mission. Appreciating their involvement, the Commissioner mentioned that the social media influencers are playing a proactive role in the campaign and setting an example for the community by contributing to society and the environment.

Along with GVMC officials, actor Pavani Karanam of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ fame, attended the event as chief guest.

Before launching the no single use plastic in the city, the GVMC took out a 45-day-long awareness campaign to educate the public about the alternatives to opt for single use plastic supplies.

Highlighting the campaign, the Commissioner said that the GVMC did not ban all plastic items except the non-recyclable ones that are under 120 microns. Single-use plastic supplies are entangled in drains and canals, causing harm to the environment and imposing financial burden to the GVMC.

On a daily basis, the city generates 15 tonnes of single-use plastic waste.

In the meantime, a 100-ft-long ‘Let’s make plastic-free Vizag’ cloth banner was displayed on the occasion. A walkathon was organised from Matsya Darshini to the GVMC Sports Complex, during which social media influencers, actress Pavani Karanam, and GVMC officials cleaned the beach stretch.