MakingIndiaDengueFree campaign reaches students

Visakhapatnam: In a step toward making the country dengue free, #MakingIndiaDengueFree campaign was launched. As a part of it, a team would reach out to communities to educate them on prevention measures to be taken and distribute mosquito repellants free of cost.

In line with this, an awareness drive was organised at KDPM High School covering more than 300 students.

The campaign initiated by Odomos, a mosquito repellant, will focus on reaching out to students and teachers in various places and create awareness about dengue causing mosquitoes and maintaining the surroundings clean and dry. With a significant rise in the number of dengue cases in recent years, experts stress on maintaining the surroundings clean both indoors and outdoors.