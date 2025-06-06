Makkena assumes charge as GDCC Bank chairman

Live
Highlights
Guntur: Former MLA and TDP leader Makkena Mallikarjuna Rao took over charge as Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank chairman at a programme held at the bank premises on Thursday.
Speaking on this occasion, he said he will take steps to strengthen the bank and render better services to the customers.
He thanked the chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh for giving him the opportunity to work as bank chairman.
Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu, Government chief whip GV Anjaneyulu, MLA Bhashyam Praveen, TTD Board member Janga Krishna Murthy, TDP leaders were present.
