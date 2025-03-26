Malabar distributes scholarships to 169 girl students

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on its objective of empowering women, Malabar Gold and Diamonds showroom distributed scholarships for 169 girl students from six colleges in Visakhapatnam to the tune of Rs 13.82 lakh.

As part of the initiative, the Malabar Group officials handed over the cheque to the concerned college managements.

Underscoring its commitment towards supporting girls’ education, the jewellery major distributed its educational scholarships for girl students in government junior colleges for the academic year 2024–2025.

Based on the marks scored, the meritorious girl students were facilitated scholarships. In India, the scholarship programme reached out to 21,000 girl students to the tune of Rs.16 crore. In Andhra Pradesh alone, Rs.1.67 crore has been allocated to benefit more than 1,928 girls across 142 colleges.

Speaking about the initiative, MP Ahammed chairman of Malabar Group, said, “Education is the most powerful tool to change the world. Our scholarship programme is a direct reflection of the group’s deep-rooted belief that education unlocks opportunities and transforms lives.”

Launched in 2007, the national scholarship programme is a flagship initiative under the group’s CSR framework.