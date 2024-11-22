  • Menu
Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new gold jewellery

Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new gold jewellery
Kurnool: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, world’s largest and most trusted gold jewellery brand, has launched its gold jewellery. This classic curator showcases gold jewellery that beautifully blends India’s rich heritage with contemporary designs. The stunning collection, crafted with artistry and skill by highly skilled goldsmiths, will be showcased in print and television.

Store Head Fayyaz, Sales Manager Azish, Sudhakar, Mansoor Kalam and others were present.

