Malayappa Shines on Suryaprabha

TIRUMALA: Sri Malayappa Swamy shined brightly on Suryaprabha Vahanam on Saturday morning.

The seventh day of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams witnessed Suryprabha Vahanam, the Sun carrier to bless His devotees along the four mada streets.



Sri Malayappa was decked with a mammoth bright red ixora flowers garland which enhanced the charm and richness of the processional deity.

In the entire constellation, Sun has a significant role and is believed to be the chief source of life on earth.



Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present. Lord Sri Maha Vishnu Himself dons the avatara of Surya Narayana to save His devotees.





