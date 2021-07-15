Malika Garg appointed Prakasam SP

Ongole: The additional SP (Administration) of Krishna district, Malika Garg has been transferred and appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Prakasam district.

Malika Garg was initially allocated to West Bengal and worked as commanding officer of Rapid Action Force in Paschim Burdwan, ACP at Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, and other positions before she was transferred to Andhra Pradesh and appointed as the Additional SP of Krishna district in January 2021, due to her marriage with Vakul Jindal, IPS, who is also transferred as SP of CMSG Intelligence on Wednesday.

Though she spent a lot of her life in Delhi, Malika loves walking and exploring the metropolis and documenting them at 'Walk Through Delhi'. Her hobbies also include learning about various trees, reading fiction and nonfiction, scrapbooking etc. In her tenure at Krishna district, she worked with a focus on the welfare of women and children and instrumental in strictly implementing the Coronavirus control and containment activities.