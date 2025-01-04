Malladi flays house arrest of farmers

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu came down heavily on the police for keeping the farmers of Mallavalli village in Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district under house arrest for demanding compensation for their agricultural land given to the government.

In a statement released here on Friday, Vishnu said that several hundreds of police laid siege to the village and kept the farmers under house arrest as if they were anti-social ele-ments. Their sin was giving agricultural land to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation for setting up industries during the earlier stint of the TDP. It is unjust that the government did not pay the compensation to the farmers. He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan assured them when he visited Mal-lavalli but he did nothing.

He demanded immediate payment of the compensation for their lands and warned that the YSRCP would launch a massive agitation on behalf of the farmers.