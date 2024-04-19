Malladi Vishnu complains to EC on Naidu, Ayyanna & Pawan

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA and AP Planning Board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu complained to Election Commission against N Chandrababu Naidu, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Pawan Kalyan for making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the three-party alliance leaders are violating model code of conduct and passing derogatory comments on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In his complaint submitted to CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday, the MLA said that Chandrababu described Jagan as ‘psycho’ during Machilipatnam meeting, Pawan Kalyan commented on Jagan as ‘Babai and Goddali Vetu’, referring to the murder of paternal uncle of CM Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

He said that the three-party leaders were resorting to false propaganda against Jagan Mohan Reddy as they have no courage to comment on the welfare schemes. He said that the Election Commission already issued notices to Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan asking for explanation.

Malladi Vishnu said that former minister Ayyanna Patrudu used abusive language toward CM during a meeting at Narsipatnam.