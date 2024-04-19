  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Malladi Vishnu complains to EC on Naidu, Ayyanna & Pawan

Malladi Vishnu complains to EC on Naidu, Ayyanna & Pawan
x
Highlights

The YSRCP MLA says in his complaint that TDP chief termed CM 'psycho', Pawan blamed him for murder of Vivekananda Reddy and Ayyanna abused CM in Narsipatnam meeting

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA and AP Planning Board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu complained to Election Commission against N Chandrababu Naidu, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Pawan Kalyan for making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the three-party alliance leaders are violating model code of conduct and passing derogatory comments on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In his complaint submitted to CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday, the MLA said that Chandrababu described Jagan as ‘psycho’ during Machilipatnam meeting, Pawan Kalyan commented on Jagan as ‘Babai and Goddali Vetu’, referring to the murder of paternal uncle of CM Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

He said that the three-party leaders were resorting to false propaganda against Jagan Mohan Reddy as they have no courage to comment on the welfare schemes. He said that the Election Commission already issued notices to Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan asking for explanation.

Malladi Vishnu said that former minister Ayyanna Patrudu used abusive language toward CM during a meeting at Narsipatnam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X