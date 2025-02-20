  • Menu
Mallam Chandrasekhar Reddy appointed as YSRCP city chief

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy speaking at a meeting in Tirupati on Wednesday

To rejuvenate the city party unit, YSRCP high command has appointed Mallam Chandrasekhar Reddy as the party city president.

Tirupati : To rejuvenate the city party unit, YSRCP high command has appointed Mallam Chandrasekhar Reddy as the party city president. He took charge at a programme held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders including YSRCP erstwhile Chittoor district general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and party Tirupati in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy lambasted the ruling NDA government, stating that it is murdering democracy.

Citing the recent Deputy Mayor elections in which the ruling NDA forced more YSRCP corporators to resign for the party and join it, they noted that such coercive methods are not desirable in democracy.

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy stated that the party will oppose the undemocratic methods of the ruling NDA tooth and nail and warned that they will intensify agitation for the sake of people and to save democracy in the coming days.

