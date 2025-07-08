Man held for allegedly trying to film a woman in bathroom

Vizianagaram: A man has been arrested by the One Town police in Vizianagaram for allegedly attempting to film a woman while she was bathing and subsequently assaulting her husband.

One Town Circle Inspector S Srinivas said that a married woman from Vizianagaram town noticed Gouri Shankar, a resident of the same locality, trying to film her while she was taking bath. Upon seeing him, the woman raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee the scene. She informed her husband about the incident, who later confronted the accused and took his mobile phone.

In retaliation, Gouri Shankar allegedly attacked the woman’s husband, assaulted him, and took away the mobile phone. A complaint was filed with the One Town police.

Following the complaint, the One Town police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The accused, who had been absconding, was apprehended on July 7 Monday}. The police recovered the mobile phone from him. The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.