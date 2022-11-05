Man kills daughter over love affair in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a gruesome act, a man killed his daughter as she loved a man, whom he doesn't like, in Visakhapatnam. He took a selfie video explaining why he killed his daughter and later surrendered to the police.

According to sources, a tenth class student Likhita told her father Vara Prasad that she was in love with a boy, Aravind. After noticing that the girl went out with Aravind, Vara Prasad complained to the police, who gave counselling to the couple. 'Despite several warnings, Likhita continued affair with Aravind. Hence, I killed her on Friday,' the accused said.

In the selfie video, Vara Prasad said, "I brought up my daughter for a boy. I want my daughter to get good education. I joined her in boxing as per her wish. She told me that she loves Aravind. I told her stop it as the boy is in problems. She didn't listen. Hence, I killed her on the same day when my mother died." Vara Prasad even showed the body of his daughter in the video.

Police didn't reveal any information about the case till Friday night. Vara Prasad's eldest daughter spoke with the police. It came to know that Vara Prasad's wife is living separately after disputes with him.