Man kills wife, two children and attempts suicide

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, an electrician pushed his wife and two children into an agriculture well leading to their death in the Maddinayanapalli village of Pakala mandal on Thursday.

According to Pakala CI Sudarshan Prasad, the electrician Giri running a soft drink shop in Tirupati, took his wife Hemalatha and two children Teja Sree and Tanu Sree to Maddinayanapalli, is native village where he resorted to the merciless killing of his wife and two children. After they died, he retrieved the bodies of wife and younger daughter but could not retrieve his elder daughter’s body as it was stuck in the slush.

Later, fearing police action for murdering his wife and daughters, he attempted suicide. However, some neighbours who spotted him lying in the field informed the police. He was rushed to SVRR government hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The bodies of mother and two children were sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Pakala CI said the father of the deceased Hemalatha said his son-in-law was suffering from mental disorder due to family and financial problems.