Man, mother murdered

Guntur: A man and his mother were brutally murdered at Dhulipala village of Sattenapalli mandal in Palnadu district on Sunday. According to the police, unknown assailants entered a house and slit the throat of Sambasiva Rao (36) and his mother Krishnakumari (57) in their house at Dhulipalla.

While Sambasiva Rao died on the spot, Krishnakumari died while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur city. According to information, three suspects were taken into custody near Chagallu village in Nekarikallu mandal. A scuffle took place between villagers and the police, as the villagers demanded that the accused be handed over to them. The police prevented the villagers from beating the accused. According to the preliminary information, suspects are now in police custody. They are said to be minors. Family disputes may be the reason for murders.