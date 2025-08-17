Man sexually assaults minor leading to pregnancy

Banaganapale: In a deeply disturbing incident, a minor girl from a village in Banaganapalle mandal of Nandyal district was allegedly sexually assaulted over a prolonged period, resulting in pregnancy and the birth of a male child. The case has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of women and children, despite evolving laws aimed at curbing such crimes. The incident came to light on Saturday with the police filing POSCO case on the accused

According to reports, the accused, Manohar, a 21-year-old youth from Kaipa village in Banaganapalle mandal, allegedly manipulated and lured the girl, who was studying in Class 10, into a relationship by exploiting their proximity and trust.

Over the course of a year, he is said to have repeatedly assaulted her at his residence under false promises and emotional coercion. The girl’s parents became aware of her condition only after she complained of abdominal pain.

She was immediately taken to the Banaganapalle Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was eight months pregnant and had delivered a male child. Shocked by the revelation, the girl’s parents lodged a formal complaint at the Nandivargam Police Station. Based on their statement and medical evidence, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Banaganapalle Rural Circle Inspector Manjunath Reddy confirmed that the case has been taken seriously and investigations are underway. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for community vigilance, stronger enforcement of child protection laws, and comprehensive education on consent and safety.

Authorities have assured that justice will be served and appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.