Man strangles his pregnant wife

Visakhapatnam: A person allegedly killed his wife in Visakhapatnam on Monday. A man killed his eight-month-old pregnant wife Anusha (27) by strangling her neck following a heated argument. The police arrested the accused Gnaneswar and he confessed his crime during the preliminary inquiry.

The police said that Gnaneswar took his wife to the hospital as she lost her consciousness.

But she was declared dead. Later, he surrendered himself to PM Palem police.

The incident took place in VUDA Colony located at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam. The accused runs a fast food centre near Sagarnagar viewpoint in the city. The couple, who married after filling in love three years ago reportedly fought over differences on several issues.

The police sent the body to King George Hospital for postmortem, and a case has been registered.

Anusha’s parents demanded the police to take stringent action against Gnaneswar. They said that their daughter was about to deliver a child in the next 24 hours but she was brutally killed a day before her due date.