Mana Samskruti - Mana Pandaga celebrated in Kanipakam

Kanipakam (Chittoor district): As part of Sankranti celebrations, ‘Mana samskruti - Mana panduga’ programme was held at Sri Swamy Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam on Sunday.

As part of the festivities, Bhogi pandlu programme was organised for children at Asthana Mandapam of the Devasthanam. Goda Devi Kalyanotsavam was conducted on a grand note.

Following the orders of both Central and State governments, Swachha Teertha wprogramme was organised on Sunday, which will continue till January 21, to clean the temples in the State. On the first day of Swaccha Teertha, Devasthanam Chairman Mohan Reddy and EO Venkatesh held a meeting with the staff at Asthana Mandapam about the programme, after which it was launched formally and cleaned the main streets of the temple. Temple chairman Mohan Reddy, EO Venkatesh, EE Venkatanarayana, AEOs SV Krishna Reddy, Ravindra Babu and Hari Madhav Reddy, Superintendents Vasu and Kodandapani, Inspectors Ramesh and Giri, temple staff and others participated in the programme.