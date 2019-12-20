Trending :
Manabadi works to be grounded by Jan 5: Collector R Muthyala Raju

Development and modernisation works proposed to as many as 1148 schools under first phase of ‘Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu’ programme should be grounded by...

Eluru: Development and modernisation works proposed to as many as 1148 schools under first phase of 'Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu' programme should be grounded by January 5, said District Collector R Muthyala Raju.

Accompanied by the State government's Advisor on Education A Murali, he convened a meeting with engineering department officials here on Friday, and made suggestions to them on the execution of works.

He directed the officials to conduct next phase awareness meeting for the parent committees which monitor the works. He instructed them to seek the help of philanthropists for the works and take the support of village/ward engineering assistants and digital assistants.

