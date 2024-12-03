Manda Chiranjeevi awarded gold medal

Vijayawada: Dr Manda Chiranjeevi Das, widely recognised as Dr MC Das is a multifaceted personality with notable achievements in academics, arts, and consultancy. He recently received a prestigious gold medal for securing top positionin LLB during the XIV Convocation of KL (Deemed to be) University. This honour was conferred by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in the esteemed presence of former President of India Ramnath Kovind.

Dr Das is a retired professor from Andhra Loyola College and an eminent management consultant. Apart from his academic and professional contributions, he has made significant strides in arts as an artiste for All India Radio, television, stage, and films. A close associate of celebrated writer-director Jandhyala, Dr Das’s contributions to the creative field further highlight his versatile talents.