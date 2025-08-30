Live
- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
- JP Nadda to participate in Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav festivities today
- Lawyer dies after immolating self
- ‘Abuses’ against PM’s mother unfortunate: Majhi
Mandal Academic Forum inspects school
Rajamahendravaram: The Mandal Academic Forum (MAF) will conduct continuous monitoring of schools at the mandal level, said its chairman B Dileep Kumar. A team from the MAF visited Municipal Corporation High School in Quarrypeta on Friday. The forum is focusing on whether schools are meeting the targets set by the State government. They are also reviewing the use of Teacher Handbooks by teachers and the Evaluation Books and Summative Progress Report Cards that were introduced for students this year.
Speaking at the event, Dilip Kumar emphasised the importance of assessing students’ learning abilities. He urged all teachers to improve their teaching skills and conduct classroom learning activities effectively. Member Convenor Rama Rajani stated that the team specifically checked students’ reading skills. The MAF team consists of six members. Dilip Kumar also announced that eight cluster school complex meetings will be held in the city, starting on Saturday.