Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri court grants bail for Amaravati farmers, judge warns police for the vengeance

Mangalagiri court grants bail for Amaravati farmers, judge warns police for the vengeance
Highlights

Amaravati farmers protest against evacuation of AP capital from Amaravati has raged a war like situation in the present capital. However, some farmers...

Amaravati farmers protest against evacuation of AP capital from Amaravati has raged a war like situation in the present capital. However, some farmers have been arrested by the police and taken into custody on charges of assaulting the and attacking media. Several cases were filed against them and they were remanded for 14 days. Moreover, the police raided the homes of several farmers at dawn on Sunday.

However, the court held a hearing on Monday. The judge was outraged at the police for arresting farmers under severe sections without evidence. The court has asked whether anyone injured severely in attack.

To the annoyance of the judge, the police was unable to answer her questions. All the arrested farmers were granted bail and police were warned not to repeat such incidents again. All the farmers will be released in the afternoon.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time30 Dec 2019 8:24 AM GMT

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time

PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East


Top