Mangalagiri court grants bail for Amaravati farmers, judge warns police for the vengeance

Amaravati farmers protest against evacuation of AP capital from Amaravati has raged a war like situation in the present capital. However, some farmers have been arrested by the police and taken into custody on charges of assaulting the and attacking media. Several cases were filed against them and they were remanded for 14 days. Moreover, the police raided the homes of several farmers at dawn on Sunday.

However, the court held a hearing on Monday. The judge was outraged at the police for arresting farmers under severe sections without evidence. The court has asked whether anyone injured severely in attack.

To the annoyance of the judge, the police was unable to answer her questions. All the arrested farmers were granted bail and police were warned not to repeat such incidents again. All the farmers will be released in the afternoon.