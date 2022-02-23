Mangalagiri: Critical Care, super specialty OP wing at NRI Hospital

Mangalagiri: A 34-bed critical care unit and a new super specialty outpatient wing were inaugurated at the general hospital of NRI Academy of Sciences, said Venkat, the Chief Executive Officer of the Academy.

Addressing the media at NRI Academy of Sciences premises here on Tuesday, Venkat said that the hospital had treated 15,500 Covid patients during three waves and 900 patients were treated on a particular day during the peak period.

In its continuous efforts to make NRI Academy of Sciences the best teaching institution and hospital in the State, various infrastructural and welfare measures were carried out, Venkat pointed out adding that 34-bed critical care unit made functional, new super-specialty OPD block started, four lifts for patients were installed, new OPD for the Department of Dermatology was provided with state-of-art equipment, new water tank was constructed to meet the water requirement of the campus and a new Virology Lab has been installed in the hospital.

Venkat said state of art medical equipment worth Rs 10 crore was purchased and made functional in the departments, Skill Lab installed and made functional, laundry equipment and CSSD equipment has been changed, air compressors and CO2 dryer were provided, three critical care ambulances were made available for patients, 1000-litre-capacity PSA units have been made functional.

Referring to the facilities provided to the patients, Venkat said that free food for all in-patients was provided in the wards, patient care aids have been increased for better service delivery, Arogyasri assistance and billing services are provided on all the floors.

The Academy is taking care of the welfare of the staff, Venkat said. Elaborating on the welfare measures, he said that one 'B' Category MBBS seat per academic year is provided free of cost to the wards of the employees, who completed 10 years of continuous service at the Academy, one ward of the employee, who secured 'C' Category seat is awarded scholarship of up to Rs 10 lakh per year.

In case of nursing and paramedical courses, five seats each are provided to wards of the employees without tuition fee for entire course. Interest-free loan facility up to Rs 1 lakh is provided to employees who have completed minimum five years service to perform daughter's marriage or for education of children. More than 50 new doctors and 100 nursing staff are recruited for providing better services to the patients.

About the future expansion plans, the CEO explained that 14 state-of-art operation theatres are under consideration and an amenity center is coming up. New female PG and Nursing girls' hostels are coming up.

Car parking area to accommodate 300 cars is being made. Liver and Heart transplantation programme licenses will be obtained and the programme is going to be started soon and approximately Rs 3 crore will be invested for implementation of

this programme. Cochlear implant programme will be launched under Aarogyasri.