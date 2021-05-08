Mangalagiri: Patients, bodies lie side by side in government hospital, alleges Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday made an appeal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to respond immediately to save the coronavirus patients from the most unhygienic and deprived conditions at the Kakinada Government Hospital.

Lokesh said that the patients and their attendants were facing harrowing experiences at the hospital because of the government's negligence. There were goronavirus dead bodies and, by their side, there were the infected patients and their relatives who brought them. The bodies were left in the verandahs while the patients had to lie on the floor nearby.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC deplored that the situation was very pitiable and it turned difficult to differentiate between the virus patients and the dead bodies. There were three patients on each bed and no proper care was available. CM Jagan Reddy should first solve this problem of 3 patients in one bed instead of focusing all his attention on building 3 Capitals. Was this the commitment with which this government is working to save the people all these days?

Lokesh termed it as appalling that the infected patients had to co-exist with the Covid dead bodies under the Jagan Reddy regime. The CM had plenty of time to review the political victimisation and false arrests of the TDP leaders sitting in his Tadepalli residence. But he had no patience or interest to address the suffering of patients who are battling for their lives in the fight against the deadly virus.

Lokesh reminded the Chief Minister of his boastful order to the officials to provide oxygen beds at the Government hospitals within three hours of receiving a call at 104. But the ground situation is painfully different. Nobody is responding properly at the 104 call centre. MP Vijay Sai Reddy tried to place a request but nobody lifted the phone to answer his call which was a matter of shame. Moreover, Vijay Sai is the father-in-law of the owner of the 104 services in the State.

Condemning the government's attitude, Lokesh said that even the ruling YSRCP leaders are getting surprised and shocked at the negligent mindset of the Chief Minister when the people are in deep crisis. The ruling party leaders are unable to believe whether Jagan Reddy was really the Chief Minister of the State. Instead of acting as a caretaker for the people, the CM is doing everything possible to increase the suffering of the patients.

Lokesh asked as to why the YSRCP regime, which would always brag about winning 151 MLAs, is unwilling to buy vaccines to save people. When former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu put forth a demand for the sake of the people, CM's Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is only blaming the TDP chief but not taking any responsibility for procuring necessary vaccines. CM Jagan Reddy would be held responsible, if AP people have got caught up in a devastating humanitarian crisis in the State in future, he said.