Mangalagiri: TDP accuses Jagan of betraying Madigas

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader KS Jawahar on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MLAs have no moral right to pay tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram because of their continuous betrayals and atrocities in the past 22 months.

Jawahar said that the Chief Minister has turned into a betrayer of Madigas going by how the atrocities like tonsure were all taking place against this community. It was an indisputable fact that the Madigas were being treated and seen as the second grade citizens under the Jagan's regime.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asked why the YSRCP leaders were supporting all those responsible for the atrocities perpetrated against the Madiga community. More alarmingly, the atrocities cases were being filed against the Dalits themselves which indicated the lawlessness that had crept into Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister and his ministers were becoming a big threat to the safety and security of the weaker sections. They were safeguarding the interests of the attackers but not the victims all the time.

Jawahar deplored that the YSRCP policies had filled the lives of the leather works with darkness with no hope of a better tomorrow for their young ones. By allotting the LIDCAP lands under the house sites distribution, the lives of the leather workers were crushed by the Jagan's regime. A premeditated assault was made on the livelihoods of the madigas and their profession faced danger.

The TDP leader slammed the YSRCP government for 'not sanctioning' a single paisa for the madiga corporation thereby causing untold hardship to them. By crushing the community welfare corporations, the YSRCP was planning to make these sections surrender to them in the name of welfare benefits.

The funds of the corporations were all being diverted to one programme or the other named after Jagan and his father. The madigas shall defeat the YSRCP in the Tirupati bypolls.